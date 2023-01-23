 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities name man who died in crash near Lake Berryessa

Napa County authorities have released the name of the Lake County man who died in a single-car crash near Lake Berryessa earlier this month.

Robert Viramontes, a 51-year-old Lower Lake resident, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Jan. 13 when it went off Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road and rolled down an embankment, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Viramontes was declared dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.

