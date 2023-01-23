Authorities name man who died in crash near Lake Berryessa

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Robert Viramontes, a 51-year-old Lower Lake resident, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Jan. 13 when it went off Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road and rolled down an embankment, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.
Viramontes was declared dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.
