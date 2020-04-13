Authorities: Napa County bicyclist dies after falling into culvert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 67-year-old man died Sunday after he fell into a concrete culvert while bicycling toward his home, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Isac Avina was heading into his driveway in the 2500 block of Atlas Peak Road when his bike fell 15 feet into a culvert, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Deputies were called to the site shortly before 2 p.m., and Avina was declared dead at the scene, Wofford said.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

