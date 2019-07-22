Two men who fled the Napa County Jail Monday morning were arrested within 10 minutes, the county announced.
Russell Alen Townsend, 26, and Russell Lee Wyant, 22 were being held in the jail’s minimum-security unit when they left the facility at 9:40 a.m., according to Molly Rattigan, deputy county executive officer. Both inmates were detained by Napa Police officers, and the county Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrests, Rattigan said in a news release.
Townsend was serving a sentence of two years and 235 days for charges of possessing a controlled substance and burglary tools, and was on track for release in July 2020.
Wyant, who was serving a year and 81 days on a probation violation, was expected to go free in February. He is not the Napa jail inmate of the same name who has been held since September 2016 on suspicion of the hit-and-run vehicular murder of Michael Dean Green, Rattigan said. The relationship between the two Wyants was not immediately known.
The cases will be forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for potential charges, and both Wyant and Townsend were moved to a maximum-security unit after their capture, according to Rattigan.
The Napa jail is investigating the incident, which Rattigan said was witnessed by two county employees who notified authorities. Further details were not immediately available Monday evening.
Inmates were placed on a short lockdown after a head count and inspection, according to Rattigan.