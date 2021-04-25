Authorities: Napa man injured by flash fire while cleaning paper shredder

A man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a burn injury suffered while cleaning a paper shredder, according to Napa Fire.

Firefighters were called to a west Napa house at about 7:50 a.m., where a man was being cooled in a shower after suffering a burn, according to Capt. Steve Becker. The man had been using a can of compressed air to clean a shredder and had pressed a button to test the machine when residue from the cleaning agent suddenly ignited into a flash fire, Becker said.

The man was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Becker, who said the flames did not extend beyond the shredding machine.

Those using canned-air products are asked to heed warning labels advising them not to use the products around ignition sources because of their potential flammability, Becker said.

