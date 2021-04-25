Authorities: Napa man injured by flash fire while cleaning paper shredder

A man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a burn injury suffered while cleaning a paper shredder, according to Napa Fire.
Firefighters were called to a west Napa house at about 7:50 a.m., where a man was being cooled in a shower after suffering a burn, according to Capt. Steve Becker. The man had been using a can of compressed air to clean a shredder and had pressed a button to test the machine when residue from the cleaning agent suddenly ignited into a flash fire, Becker said.
The man was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Becker, who said the flames did not extend beyond the shredding machine.
Those using canned-air products are asked to heed warning labels advising them not to use the products around ignition sources because of their potential flammability, Becker said.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com