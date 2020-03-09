Authorities: Napa man sought after suspected hash oil lab explodes

Authorities are on the lookout for a Napa man in connection with an explosion Sunday night in a home with an illegal marijuana oil extraction lab, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
At 9:02 p.m., Napa city police and fire personnel were called to the reported blast in the 1700 block of Sierra Avenue, the NSIB said in a news release. After learning that the resulting fire had been put out before their arrival, police officers and firefighters determined the flames were likely tied to an illegal butane hash oil lab in a bathroom, according to the bureau.
Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is a concentrated form of cannabis that is made through a process using flammable butane -- normally used as fuel for camp stoves and cigarette lighters -- as a solvent.
Police officers learned that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Michael Wiloth of Napa, fled with his 8-year-old son shortly before the explosion. Their whereabouts were unknown as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Based upon witness statements, it does not appear the child was hurt in the explosion or fire, the bureau said.
After obtaining a search warrant, NSIB detectives entered the home and collected chemicals, glassware and apparatus consistent with a hash oil lab, according to the agency. NSIB said it would forward the case to the Napa County District Attorney's Office for the potential filing of charges.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Wiloth or his son is asked to contact Detective AC Branco at 707-253-4458 or william.branco@countyofnapa.org. Callers can leave anonymous tips by calling NSIB’s Drug Hotline at 707-224-DRUG (3784) or texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
The case number is #NPD20-001253.
