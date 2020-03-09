Authorities: Napa man sought after suspected hash oil lab explodes

Authorities are on the lookout for a Napa man in connection with an explosion Sunday night in a home with an illegal marijuana oil extraction lab, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

At 9:02 p.m., Napa city police and fire personnel were called to the reported blast in the 1700 block of Sierra Avenue, the NSIB said in a news release. After learning that the resulting fire had been put out before their arrival, police officers and firefighters determined the flames were likely tied to an illegal butane hash oil lab in a bathroom, according to the bureau.

Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is a concentrated form of cannabis that is made through a process using flammable butane -- normally used as fuel for camp stoves and cigarette lighters -- as a solvent.

Police officers learned that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Michael Wiloth of Napa, fled with his 8-year-old son shortly before the explosion. Their whereabouts were unknown as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Based upon witness statements, it does not appear the child was hurt in the explosion or fire, the bureau said.