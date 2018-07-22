Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Car crashes into Napa KFC
Napa city Fire Capt. Steve Becker removes stray shards of glass from the doors of the KFC restaurant on Jefferson Street in Napa, shortly after a car reportedly crashed into the door Sunday afternoon. No injuries or structural damage to the eatery were reported.

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa police and fire authorities were called to a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that buckled the door of a fast-food restaurant.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the KFC eatery at 3246 Jefferson St., at the north end of the Grape Yard shopping center. A Volkswagen New Beetle struck a metal double door on the south side of the building and shattered its plate glass, according to fire Capt. Steve Becker.

No injuries were reported to the driver or to anyone inside the restaurant, and Becker reported no structural damage to the building.

Business continued at the KFC after firefighters removed and swept up glass shards from the damaged door, then blocked it with yellow caution tape.

