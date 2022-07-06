 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities: PG&E customers lose power after Napa crash

Updated at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday Some 865 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a utility pole, Napa Police reported.

The wreck occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Jefferson Street, when a northbound Dodge Ram left the roadway before striking the power pole, according to police Sgt. Brett Muratori. Jefferson Street was closed in both directions between Pueblo Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

PG&E’s online outage map indicated a loss of electricity in neighborhoods up Jefferson Street from Lincoln Avenue north to the Rexford Mobile Estates park, west to Sacramento Street, and east to Brown Street. Service was expected to be restored at about 5 p.m., according to the utility.

A PG&E crew was expected to spend 10 hours repairing the damaged pole, Muratori said in an email.

Drug or alcohol intoxication are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to Muratori, who said the cause remained under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

