Authorities ply waters of Napa River as search for Crystal McCarthy continues

Napa city and county authorities searched a stretch of the Napa River on Sunday in their search for Crystal McCarthy, the city resident who has been missing for nearly a week.

The search took place from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and involved a Napa County Sheriff’s Office boat patrol under Napa Police’s direction, according to police Detective Garrett Smith. No signs were found of the 37-year-old McCarthy, who police said was last heard from on the night of Dec. 13 during a major Bay Area rainstorm.

Sunday’s search, which followed a California Highway Patrol air search Thursday, extended from Kennedy Park in south Napa to the downtown district, Smith said. The sheriff’s office also contributed an aerial drone to the effort, according to Sgt. Kyle Eddleman of that agency.

McCarthy was reported missing Tuesday after her boyfriend told police he and their roommate had last talked to her the previous night, Napa Police reported Saturday. McCarthy’s boyfriend also reported finding some of her belongings near the western bank of the Napa River, close to their Lincoln Avenue home, according to police, who said her cellphone was found at home and no activity was detected on her bank accounts.

Witnesses told police McCarthy had befriended a homeless woman in recent months and brought food and beverages to her and others, according to police Sgt. Pete Piersig. A major Bay Area rainstorm was in its late stages Dec. 13, and the Napa River was at high tide around the time McCarthy was last seen, according to police, who said McCarthy may have gone into the river and been swept away.

Napa Police has reported that McCarthy's family and friends are cooperating with the investigation, and foul play is not suspected.

McCarthy is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 155 pounds, with orange hair and green eyes. She does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Crystal McCarthy or what she was doing on the night of Dec. 13 is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.