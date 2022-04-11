Authorities: Pope Valley residents snuff out vegetation fire

A quarter-acre grass fire broke out Monday afternoon in Pope Valley before it was extinguished by residents and a Cal Fire/Napa County Fire crew, the firefighting agency reported.
A battalion chief responding to smoke at about 1:45 p.m. found the vegetation fire in the 2600 block of Harness Court, in the Berryessa Estates community, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena station. Flames spread to about a 50-by-100-foot area, but residents began containing the blaze and later were joined by arriving Cal Fire personnel. The fire was extinguished by about 3:20 p.m.
No injuries or structural damage were reported, the Cal Fire spokesperson said.
The fire developed amid windy conditions on Monday in the North Bay region, with winds in Napa and Santa Rosa measuring upwards of 25 mph from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com