No injuries or structural or vegetation damage were reported after firefighters were called to Skyline Wilderness Park east of Napa Saturday morning after a motor home became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

At 9:26 a.m., Napa County Fire was called to the park at Imola and Fourth avenues and found the RV on fire, according to Bruce Lang of the Cal Fire station in St. Helena. Three engines arrived at the scene and firefighters spent an hour extinguishing the blaze, Lang said.

The cause remained under investigation on Sunday.

