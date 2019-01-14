A right-wing activist recently expelled from Twitter for inflammatory remarks about a Muslim member of Congress entered the grounds of a St. Helena-area home belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was an apparent protest against the top-ranking House Democrat, according to a reporter for The Daily Beast who live-tweeted the encounter.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Pelosi-owned home in the 1000 block of Zinfandel Lane at 12:20 p.m. and found a man and woman outside on the lawn, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He identified the woman as Laura Loomer, a self-described nationalist and pro-Donald Trump partisan.
The encounter came about 20 minutes after Will Sommer of The Daily Beast began posting pictures and updates to Twitter describing Loomer, accompanied by an unknown number of people, jumping a fence onto the Pelosi property and chanting “Nancy, Nancy!” before walking toward the house. Later, Loomer said she tried to open the door to Pelosi’s house only to find it locked, Sommer reported.
Photographs posted to Sommer’s Twitter feed show Loomer in black pants, a purple shirt and a construction hard hat, accompanied by several men in yellow vests carrying a white canopy with pictures attached and “IMMORALITY” spray-painted to its rim. Loomer claimed the men who were wearing vests were living in the U.S. illegally, according to Sommer, who added one of those accompanying the activist urged outsiders to arrive at the Pelosi home and ask for “sanctuary.”
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at Zinfandel Lane, they found only Loomer and an unidentified man present, and asked both to leave the grounds, according to Wofford. Both departed Pelosi’s property willingly and no arrests were made, he said.
Pelosi's office in San Francisco reported that the House speaker was at the nation's capital on Monday, not in California.
Monday’s incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving Loomer, who has a history of anti-Muslim proclamations on social media. Her Twitter account was suspended Nov. 21 after she used the website to accuse newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, one of the first Muslim women in Congress, of anti-Semitism and supporting Sharia law and female genital mutilation.
In protest, Loomer handcuffed herself to the front door of Twitter’s New York offices eight days later, alleging prejudicial treatment and social-media bans against far-right figures.
In June 2017, Loomer and another protester jumped onto the stage to halt a performance of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at New York’s Central Park. The production of the play, which depicts the murder of the Roman strongman, portrayed Caesar as a President Trump look-alike, according to The New York Times.