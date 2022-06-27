 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities search for man lost while swimming in Lake Berryessa

Lake Berryessa, Oak Shores

The Oak Shores Day Use Area, on the west shore of Lake Berryessa.

 Register file photo

Divers and first responders spent hours searching for a man who slipped under the surface of Lake Berryessa while swimming Monday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, paramedics and members of Cal Fire and Capell Valley Fire were called to 5560 Berryessa Knoxville Road at about 1 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that a swimmer had gone under near the Oak Shores Day Use Area, according to sheriff’s Lt. Jon Thompson. A sheriff’s dive team joined the search, as did a California Highway Patrol air unit.

Using boat-based sonar and a remote-controlled underwater vehicle, the sheriff’s office continued the search past 9 p.m. and was scheduled to continue searching early Tuesday morning, Thompson said.

An American Medical Response ambulance was called to Lake Berryessa after the emergency call, but Thompson reported the search turned into a recovery operation later in the day.

Information about the missing man was not immediately available.

