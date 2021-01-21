Authorities seek suspect, vehicle linked to shooting in south Napa

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting Thursday it described as a road-rage incident.

The attack occurred at about 5 p.m. on Devlin Road between Gateway Road and Sheehy Court south of Napa, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. A man inside one vehicle fired a single gunshot into another vehicle, striking a man in the stomach, Wofford said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Wofford said Thursday night.

The suspect is described as wearing a gaiter over his face and driving what Wofford called a silver “economy-style” sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office detectives at 707-253-4591.

WATCH NOW: WHY IS COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PROVING SO DIFFICULT?

MOST-READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.