Authorities: State investigating worker's death after fall from tree near St. Helena

California workplace safety officials have announced an inquiry into the death of a man who fell from a tree outside St. Helena on Friday. The incident involved an employee of The Morlet Selection Inc. who was working in the 2800 block of St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), according to Luke Brown, spokesman for the state Department of Industrial Relations. The employee, a tree removal worker, was in a tree when he fell 60 feet to the ground and died at the scene, Brown said Monday.
Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County coroner’s office, confirmed the death Friday of 49-year-old Jesus Perez of Napa in a tree-trimming incident.
The case is being investigated by Cal/OSHA, the state workplace safety regulator and an arm of the Department of Industrial Relations, and a probe could last up to six months, according to spokesman Frank Polizzi.
