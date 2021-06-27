Authorities: Swimmer drowns in Lake Berryessa in Napa County

Divers on Sunday evening recovered the body of a man who drowned in Lake Berryessa, about 2 ½ hours after he disappeared while swimming, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Deputies at the lake and on land were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the Oak Shores Day Use Area at 5560 Knoxville Road after receiving reports of the man’s disappearance in the water, according to Sgt. Jon Thompson. Cal Fire and American Medical Response personnel also arrived, along with a California Highway Patrol air search unit.
After a helicopter flight was unable to locate the swimmer, deputies took up the search using boat-mounted sidescan sonar equipment, Thompson said.
Later, deputies first attempted to find the man by probing the water with poles, then turned to a Sheriff’s Office dive team that entered the water shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Thompson. Around 7 p.m., the man’s body was found about 15 feet into the lake from McKenzie Ridge, in water 12 feet deep.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa on Saturday morning.
“He was trying to swim from one side of the cove to the other, and he went down while doing so,” Thompson said. “It seems to be a continual problem of people thinking those distances are shorter than they are.”
The identity of the man was not immediately available Sunday night.
The drowning was the second to be reported this year at Lake Berryessa. On June 18, 22-year-old Billy Dy of San Jose disappeared off Pleasure Cove Marina, and his body was found the next morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported at the time.
Six people lost their lives in Lake Berryessa during 2020, even though two major wildfires closed the lake for much of the late summer and early fall. In response, the sheriff’s dive team produced videos promoting swimming safety, which can be viewed on the Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook at facebook.com/NapaCountySO.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.