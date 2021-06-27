Authorities: Swimmer drowns in Lake Berryessa in Napa County

Divers on Sunday evening recovered the body of a man who drowned in Lake Berryessa, about 2 ½ hours after he disappeared while swimming, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the lake and on land were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the Oak Shores Day Use Area at 5560 Knoxville Road after receiving reports of the man’s disappearance in the water, according to Sgt. Jon Thompson. Cal Fire and American Medical Response personnel also arrived, along with a California Highway Patrol air search unit.

After a helicopter flight was unable to locate the swimmer, deputies took up the search using boat-mounted sidescan sonar equipment, Thompson said.

Later, deputies first attempted to find the man by probing the water with poles, then turned to a Sheriff’s Office dive team that entered the water shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Thompson. Around 7 p.m., the man’s body was found about 15 feet into the lake from McKenzie Ridge, in water 12 feet deep.

“He was trying to swim from one side of the cove to the other, and he went down while doing so,” Thompson said. “It seems to be a continual problem of people thinking those distances are shorter than they are.”

The identity of the man was not immediately available Sunday night.