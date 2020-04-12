You are the owner of this article.
Authorities: Two hikers rescued from Oat Hill Mine Trail outside Calistoga

Two hikers in distress were removed from the Oat Hill Mine Trail near Calistoga by helicopter and taken to hospitals on Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The first flight took place at 2:19 p.m. and carried a person who injured an ankle on the trail, while the second flight at 4:30 p.m. removed a hiker suffering breathing difficulty, according to Capt. Cody Parks of Cal Fire, which responded to both incidents.

Both patients were taken from the trail on Henry-1, a helicopter flown by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, and taken to ambulances that transported them to hospitals, Parks said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

