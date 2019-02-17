Try 1 month for 99¢

Two people were hospitalized with burns suffered Sunday afternoon at the Bardessono hotel and spa in Yountville, Cal Fire reported.

Firefighters were called to the hotel at 3:01 p.m., and the victims were found near a swimming pool on the property at 6526 Yount St., according to Capt. Aaron Loscar of Cal Fire's St. Helena station. The cause and severity of the burns was not immediately known.

An  ambulance transported the patients to a local hospital, according to Loscar. Their identities were not available as of 4 p.m.

