 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: Vegetation fire quickly doused outside Yountville

Authorities: Vegetation fire quickly doused outside Yountville

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Three spot fires briefly flared Thursday afternoon north of Yountville but were extinguished within minutes, according to Napa County Fire.

The fires were reported to Napa County Fire’s Yountville station at 12:24 p.m., in the 7500 block of Highway 29 northwest of Yountville, west of the Napa Valley Wine Train line, according to Kyle Black, fire apparatus engineer with the firefighting agency.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene shortly afterward discovered the flames already had been put out by passers-by, Black said, adding the largest of the fires was about 10 by 30 feet. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to Black.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Grass fire

Grass fire

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News