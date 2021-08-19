Authorities: Vegetation fire quickly doused outside Yountville

Three spot fires briefly flared Thursday afternoon north of Yountville but were extinguished within minutes, according to Napa County Fire.
The fires were reported to Napa County Fire’s Yountville station at 12:24 p.m., in the 7500 block of Highway 29 northwest of Yountville, west of the Napa Valley Wine Train line, according to Kyle Black, fire apparatus engineer with the firefighting agency.
Firefighters who arrived at the scene shortly afterward discovered the flames already had been put out by passers-by, Black said, adding the largest of the fires was about 10 by 30 feet. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to Black.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
