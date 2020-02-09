A driver was arrested after a brief chase through a Napa neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
At about 12:30 a.m., a sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Eric Anthony Branan for a vehicle violation at Wilkins and Shetler avenues, but the driver failed to yield and instead turned off his headlights and sped up, according to Deputy Jerry Bohlander. The pickup then reached 80 mph on residential streets with a 30 mph limit, driving through stop signs and over a dip in the pavement, Bohlander said.
You have free articles remaining.
Later, Branan, who has no listed address, pulled up on Seville Street and ran into the yard of a nearby home before the deputy finally detained him, according to Bohlander. He was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of failing to yield to a peace officer, as well as for three counts of violating his probation.