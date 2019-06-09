A Santa Rosa man was jailed after a 19-mile vehicle pursuit Saturday night that led law enforcement officers through American Canyon, Napa and finally Sonoma County, according to Napa Police.
Shortly before 8 p.m., motorists began contacting dispatchers about the driver of a Nissan pickup truck running red lights and driving on the shoulder in American Canyon, and similar calls at 8:06 p.m. reported the same vehicle being driven recklessly at Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue in Napa, according to Napa Police Sgt. Nick Dalessi.
A Napa officer tried to stop the Nissan, but its driver instead sped off and headed onto Highway 12/121 into Sonoma County, Dalessi said.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were notified of the chase and positioned themselves to stop the pickup, but the motorist drove directly toward a deputy at nearly 90 mph before swerving and continuing on, according to Dalessi.
After a California Highway Patrol air operations unit began following the truck, the vehicle went off the road and became disabled in the 16000 block of Norrbom Road north of the city of Sonoma, where the driver left the pickup and fled on foot into nearby woodlands, Dalessi said.
Deputies and canine units found the motorist, whom police identified as 25-year-old Joseph John Personeni. He was arrested at 9:30 p.m. and later booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
Personeni had recently been discharged from parole in connection to a manslaughter case in Nevada, Dalessi said.
In October 2015, Personeni pleaded guilty in connection to a December 2013 fight in Incline Village, on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, that left 46-year-old Christopher Elliott dead. He received 364 days in the Washoe County jail and five years of probation, according to media reports.