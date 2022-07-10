Authorities: Watercraft rider seriously hurt in Lake Berryessa

A person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries following a watercraft collision in Lake Berryessa on Saturday evening, authorities reported.

At about 6:45 p.m., first responders from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire, among other agencies, were called to the Putah Creek Bridge, where the crash occurred, according to CHP’s Golden Gate Division air operations unit.

A CHP helicopter flew the patient to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the incident, according to CHP.

Further details were not immediately available.