A Napa woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a house party Wednesday night, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Jessica Marie Davis, 34, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony battery. The allegation stemmed from a disturbance during a party in the 2100 block of Parrish Road in southeast Napa, where a man told deputies a beer bottle was thrown at his head, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.
After deputies were called to the house at 9:46 p.m., Davis complained of a headache and said the man had punched her, Wofford said. Deputies later found the man at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he received four staples to close a cut to his head, according to Wofford.
When Davis also checked into the Queen, she denied throwing a bottle, but was detained shortly before 11:45 p.m. and checked into the Napa jail, Wofford said.
