The body of an Angwin resident was recovered from a creek within the 100 block of Cold Springs Road on April 3.

Joseph Warren Campos, 36, had last been reported seen alive on March 21, and was later reported missing, according to Napa County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.

“It doesn’t appear there was any obvious foul play or anything of that nature,” said Wofford, though an autopsy was performed earlier in the week the investigation.

Pending a report from the coroner’s office, the investigation remains open.