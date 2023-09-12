The Napa Valley’s newest outdoor artwork will showcase a thread of its community far older than its grapevines — or even its state or nation.

Nearing completion on the wall of a Napa building is a mural packed with imagery from Aztec religion and folklore, in what its creators described as a tribute to the county’s Mexican-American population. The panoramic painting at 1700 W. Imola Ave. — which is being created by Diego Ortiz and about a half-dozen assistants — will receive its public unveiling at a ceremony later this month.

The Aztec mural titled Despertar — which will cover the west side of a Domino’s Pizza parlor near South Jefferson Street — is one of several projects a local merchant hopes to sponsor to brighten otherwise empty or underused public spaces in Napa.

“I’ve been in Napa for 30-something years now,” said Giancarlo Fradella, who operates the Olde Town Barbershop just north on Jefferson Street and has raised more than $7,000 in donations toward the Despertar’s creation. “Everywhere I go, I feel there’s so many opportunities to put art in different places, and people aren’t doing it. Even if someone splashed layers of red or blue or green paint, (even) that would make people feel good.”

Fradella began conceiving a public art display at the Imola-Jefferson intersection last fall and discussed his plan with Ortiz, a Vallejo tattoo parlor owner who had never before created a mural. While Fradella originally had in mind the imagery of wine and vineyards commonly associated with Napa Valley, Ortiz quickly suggested a wholesale change.

“I had something in mind like ‘Welcome to Napa’ and grapes and hills, the whole Napa vibe,” he recalled Sunday. “And (Ortiz) said, ‘Well yeah, that would be cool, but (what about) something that represents the community, that represents my heritage?’”

A historically wet Bay Area winter delayed the start of painting, but by late March Ortiz began work on the mural. Coming to Napa in the evenings after his tattoo parlor work and on weekends, he and others have gradually developed an array of images inspired largely by Mexico’s pre-Columbian past — including likenesses of Tlaloc the rain god and Xochiquetzal the fertility goddess, and a motif of snakes throughout the artwork.

“Mexicans have been more than field workers. We didn’t migrate; we didn’t travel thousands of miles — we’ve been here,” he said Sunday afternoon, during a break in completing the mural. “There’s a Napa population that has no art to represent them; now there is something that represents them.”

While Ortiz has heavily redrawn Despertar’s layout from his earlier plans, the basic imagery has stayed mostly constant, he said. In addition to sketches of the full mural, he and his team have worked from a notebook of visual references, extending from codices from Aztec and early Mexican colonial times to the work of Mexican artists in later centuries.

An unveiling ceremony for the Napa mural was announced for Sept. 16 but has been postponed to a date to be announced, according to Fradella. The event is expected to include a folklorico dance performance and a blessing ceremony.

This story has been modified since the original posting to correct the title of Despartar, the mural being created on West Imola Avenue in Napa.

