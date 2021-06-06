B12 LOVE, an IV infusion 'wellness lounge,' comes to downtown Napa

"If you've been sick or out drinking, you're dehydrated — so hydrating will make you feel better,” said the medical doctor.

However, most people can get the nutrients they need from food or a multivitamin, said the physician.

"The most important thing they're getting is water with salt, which you could get from a sports drink," said Torbati.

For those who may be skeptical about such a service, Servatius and Crichton addressed what they said were common misconceptions about B12 LOVE.

First, the nutrients give you energy, but “not a Red Bull” caffeinated kind of charge, Crichton said. “It’s a natural, fresh balance,” she said.

In fact, some nutrients are designed to aid relaxation and decrease stress, she said. It depends on what the client is looking for.

Aside from the occasional bruise or soreness, “by and large, there aren’t issues with side effects,” said Servatius.

Crichton noted that B12 shots and similar therapies have been used for decades, for example, by professional athletes.

“This is not a new thing,” she said. “We’re just trying to make it modern and accessible.”