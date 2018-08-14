Matt and Juell Fullner knew what they were supposed to look for before heading to the hospital – after all, this was their third baby. But when Juell’s contractions were coming and going sporadically one Sunday night, they decided it was time to drop their sons off at grandma and grandpa’s and head to the hospital.
“We figured, let’s just go down there,” Matt said. They were walking out of the house with bags in hand when Juell’s water broke.
The couple rushed into the car, Juell moaning in pain as they headed from their home on Milton Road in south Napa to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, where they had planned to give birth.
Things were progressing quickly, though, so Matt asked his wife, “Are you feeling the urge to push yet?”
“She just kind of moaned at me,” Matt said, recalling the night. He made the decision to head to the first place in the area he could think of where there might be someone around to help – the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on Airport Boulevard.
They were about two blocks away when the baby’s head emerged.
Matt parked the car, flung open his door, ran to the other side, put Juell’s seat back and got ready to catch. When he got over to her, he said, he could already see the baby.
“She delivered right there in the parking lot of the sheriff’s station,” Matt said. The umbilical cord had to be unwrapped from around her neck and, with a sigh of relief from dad, their baby girl was OK.
He yelled for help, but no one heard him, so, once the baby was out, he dialed 911.
He hadn’t realized that there was a fire station next door.
His wife and baby were taken via ambulance to Vallejo and he followed behind in their Honda Pilot.
“That was the most wild car ride of my life, but the end result was a perfect little girl,” Juell said afterwards.
The family was only in the hospital until about 2 p.m. the next day. They figure their baby, Wilhelmina, was born at 8:09 p.m. “ish” Aug. 5. She weighed in at 6 ½ pounds.
The couple said that they didn’t expect the delivery to go that way, but birth is a natural process.
“This is natural,” Matt Fullner said. “Even if you were unconscious, it would happen – how bad could I mess it up? All I have to do is catch really.”
“A woman's body knows what to do,” added Juell, “but she needs a support team helping her. This time I only had Matt, but I have known for 15 years that I married a smart, capable man.”
“I am now convinced he can do anything!” she said.