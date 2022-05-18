Baby warthoglets born at Safari West near Calistoga

Njeri and Pig Newton have four new reasons to celebrate.

In early April the warthogs, residents of Safari West just west of Calistoga, became parents to four bald, brown and tufted-tailed warthoglets.

The as-yet unnamed hoglets, three males and one female, are the youngest members of the private wildlife preserve, located on 400 acres at 3115 Porter Creek Road.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about every birth here at Safari West," said Aphrodite Caserta, marketing and communications representative for Safari West. "When we see our animals thriving and having babies that’s just incredible for us."

The timing of this particular birth could not have been better as the warthogs moved into a brand-new habitat in February, “just in time to get their home ready for their new family,” said a news release from the preserve in Sonoma County.

Once ensconced at the new living quarters, warthog mom Njeri “busied herself building a cozy nest out of grass and straw, and the new piglets spent the first few weeks of their lives snuggling in the nest,” said Nikki Smith, animal caregiver at Safari West.

Unlike their human counterparts, warthoglets are ready to face the world not too long after being born, explained Safari West.

With their eyes open from birth, they start to leave the nest and explore after about 10 days, “which is exactly what we witnessed,” said Smith.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

According to caregivers, the three male and one female piglets are nursing regularly and appear to be thriving.

“Njeri is very protective of her litter and is doing a great job caring for her newborns,” Safari West said in its statement. “We love watching the warthoglets zipping around, exploring, and playing with each other as they get more comfortable with the habitat and their amazing new world.”

Warthog piglets weigh only 1 to 2 pounds at birth, about 1% the size of their mom Njeri, said the news release.

The most common litter size is two to three piglets, but litter sizes can range anywhere between one and eight, said the release. “Warthog females have four mammary glands, so with our litter size of four, each piglet gets to nurse from its own mammary gland,” according to Safari West.

“We believe fewer nursing disputes between piglets that would occur with a larger litter size probably makes life a little easier for mom early on,” said Smith.

The warthog piglets start eating solid foods such as vegetables, roots and bulbs at about 2 to 3 weeks of age and are fully weaned by the time they are 5 months old.

Baby giraffe joins the family at Safari West near Calistoga Check out this adorable baby giraffe born at Safari West near Calistoga.

The warthoglets join about 80 other animal species at Safari West including cheetah, white rhino, giraffe, lemur, hyena, impala, cape buffalo, wildebeest, zebra and many bird species. In total, there are more than 800 animals at the park.

Caserta said there are about 90 births a year, many of which are birds. Two baby zebras were recently born, one on May 7 and the other on May 11.

Safari West was founded in 1989 as a private ranch for breeding and species propagation. It soon added children’s tours, and in 1993 the ranch opened its doors to safaris for both adults and children.

Safari West had been a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1992. However, in 2021, the AZA announced Safari West had lost its accreditation, citing “serious concerns with veterinary practices and care, and acquisition and disposition of animals.”

Safari West will reapply for the AZA accreditation in early 2023, said Caserta.

“We are very confident,” said Caserta. “AZA is an excellent association and being accredited is of upmost important to us. We’re very proud of the work we do here in education and conservation.”

Speaking of the warthoglets, “we invite you to come out and see these energetic little rascals in action with your own eyes,” said Smith.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.