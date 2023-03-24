Two vehicle collisions, five minutes apart, left multiple people injured on Highway 121 south of Stanley Lane early Friday morning, police officials said.

The first crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. when 68-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Joseph Pina Jr., driving a Pontiac, rear-ended Brauilio Rojas, 33, a Napan driving a GMC Yukon. The single-occupant vehicles were driving northbound toward Napa, said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jaret Paulson.

The two vehicles involved in the crash had stabilized, but were blocking traffic lanes, said Paulson. Pina Jr. required medical attention and multiple bystanders pulled over to help. Two of the bystanders entered Pina Jr.’s Pontiac van and four additional bystanders stood on the passenger side of the van to assist.

At 6:25 a.m., minutes after the initial crash, a third vehicle — a 2017 Colorado Chevy pickup truck driven by Oscar Guerrero, 54, from Sonoma — crashed into the driver’s side of the van, which had the previously-injured Pina Jr. and two bystanders inside. The force of the second crash knocked the Pontiac into the pedestrians who were assisting Pina.

In all, three people were transported to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center as a result of the chain reaction. Paulson called Pina’s injuries — which were the most severe of the three — “serious but non-life-threatening.”

“It was a significant scene based upon the total number of people involved,” said Paulson.

In all, the two crashes involved eight people. Paulson said, that while three of the injured were transported to the hospital, additional bystanders reported pain injuries that did not require immediate medical attention. No arrests were made at the scene.

