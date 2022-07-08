Back to camp at Napa's Connolly Ranch

Napa’s Connolly Ranch is home to 31 chickens, seven goats, three sheep, two pigs, two donkeys even a miniature horse named Penny.

And don’t forget Grandmother Oak, the Spider Tree and the Bat Cave.

Add 400 kids and what do you get?

Summer camp at the ranch.

During this school break, about 400 kids (ages 3 to 12) will join the fun at the Napa ranch, which features day programs designed “to embrace new experiences as they arise within the magical outdoor setting,” read the nonprofit’s website.

“We’ve got kids and animals everywhere,” said Heidi Soldinger, executive director of the Connolly Ranch Education Center. “It’s so wonderful.”

On Thursday morning, sitting in the shade under a towering tree named Grandmother Oak, camper Sullivan Edwards, 11, said one of his favorite parts of Connolly Ranch is “just walking and hanging around” with goats. “If you have food with you,” they will walk by your side, Sullivan explained.

He described a hike his group (the Stewards) made on Wednesday to the Spider Tree. Located inside Westwood Hills Park, “it’s a huge tree with branches growing out. They look like legs of a spider and you can just climb all over it,” he said. “It’s really cool.”

Sophia Lopez, 9, said she likes going to camp at Connolly Ranch because “you can be around nature and you get to be yourself; instead of being crowded at home,” she said. If it weren’t for camp, “I’d be walking around the house, trying to find out what to do.”

The best part about camp so far “is creating things like swings and making friends,” said Sophia. She’s also learned a few new tricks such as training chickens “to do new things, like how to sit and stand on your arm.”

Each camper has temporarily “adopted” one or more of the 31 chickens at the ranch, giving some of them multiple or alternative names. “I have Luna and Princess,” said Sophia. “I’m trying to teach them both how to sit on my arm like a parrot. But they keep on flying away.”

“I wish we could keep them,” said Lilly McShane, her campmate. “One of my favorite parts is the chickens even though I have chickens at my house,” said Lilly. She explained how she’s training “her” chickens, which she has named Snowy and Arrow. “If you put them on your arm and then rotate your arm and if they stay on you give them treats.” In fact, “Snowy is really close to completing her training.”

If she could add anything to Connolly Ranch, Lilly suggested the following: “Bigger birds, like actual parrots and emus, ostriches (and) a dog.”

“Maybe an actual horse because we (already) have a miniature horse,” said one of her campmates.

“Maybe another miniature horse,” said another.

“Maybe a guard dog so if some sort of predator comes in they could chase them off,” said yet another camper.

On Thursday, Lilly Marion, 7, sat with a different group of campers called the Ranchers.

Lilly said her favorite part of camp so far is learning to crochet, “because you can make so many shapes with it."

She’s making a small rug for her stuffed animals and little toys called Hatchimals. "It’s a good thing she’s occupied during the day," said Lilly. If she wasn’t at camp, “I’d probably be dealing with my little sister because she always steps on my shoulder when I’m lying on the floor,” while she’s trying to read a book.

Lilly said the only animal Connolly Ranch is missing is a dog.

“I love dogs,” she said. If she had her way the ranch would have 10 dogs, all Golden Retrievers, “and some Dalmatians.”

Besides crochet, Lilly said she learned about habitats during her summer camp session, “Habitats Near and Far.”

“Lizards like to be in hot places like on a rock in the sun because they are cold-blooded,” she said.

She would recommend the camp to other kids, said Lilly. Her sister and cousin are also at the same camp session. The other day she tried to get her cousin’s attention but he was too absorbed by visiting the camp goats.

“That’s what happens at Connolly Ranch, even if your family is around you just ignore them because you are having so much fun,” said Lilly.

Madeleine Wallace, age 6, said she was playing “family” and “shop” during her free time at camp. “We’re shopping for grapes,” she explained.

Besides pretend play, “I learned something about bug habitats,” said Madeleine. Like what? “Welllll,” she said, pausing. “I know some bugs sleep underground.”

Madeleine also mentioned the hike to the Spider Tree, including one branch that is especially “bouncy.”

“We thought it would break so only three or two people are allowed on it,” at the same time, she said.

Each camp session at Connolly Ranch is two weeks and can accommodate about 100 kids at a time. The camps are sold out but prices range between $600 to $1,000 for two weeks. This year the nonprofit was able to provide 42 students with 50 to 100% financial aid, noted Soldinger.

“Each week brings new experiences for ever-changing exploration and fun. Campers will grow, learn and play through creative eco-art projects, interaction with farm animals, hikes, crafts, games, gardening, music, movement and more.”

“Summer curriculum at Connolly Ranch is centered around friendship and gratitude while using our five senses to notice the world around us - how it's different today than it was yesterday and how tomorrow will bring new questions, observations and adventures.”

Besides camps, the ranch also hosts a Farm Open House on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

“We want kids to walk away with a true love and connection to nature,” said Soldinger.