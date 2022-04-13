Bag-in-a-box wine grew during pandemic, but premium options still lacking

Boxed wine — historically known for its slap-and slurp-ability — is growing up, with more and more premium brands coming out with their own three-to-five liter versions. The pandemic spurred a boom in boxed wine sales, and scientifically speaking, there isn’t an inherent reason why high-quality wines can’t be served in a bag-in-a-box, so long as the wine inside isn’t sparkling, aged or overly oaked.

“We're seeing a handful of premium producers starting to use this format, [but] again, there is so much to the pretentious nature of opening a wine bottle that most producers are afraid of risking anything that may damage their image and reputation,” said Aaron Fein, the vice president of sales and marketing for Napa’s Plata Wine Partners.

“However, the quality of the wines is far better and improving, and even higher-end wineries are trying the format.”

While Plata is not currently in the boxed wine market, Fein says that in looking at sales data, this type of packaging is particularly well-suited for larger companies, and also fills the consumer need for options at outdoor events where glass is prohibited or corkscrews are limited. Additionally, the environmental implications of shipping in boxes — which can effectively cut the weight of the wine in half — is a standout from both the producer and consumer standpoint.

“I’m a fan of the environmental aspects, and it takes me back to when I was in college and that was my budget for wine,” said Fein. “Anything the industry can do to make wine simpler to understand and less pretentious is a win for everyone.”

This same sentiment is shared by Jake Whitman, a wine-lover turned CEO who founded his company Really Good Boxed Wine in 2021. After discussing why most winemakers don’t sell their product in box form with a group of friends, Whitman decided to do some research, fully expecting there to be a logistical reason for this gap in the market.

What he found, rather, was that it was largely just due to the perception of boxed wine as cheap and not worth savoring. So, partnering with Healdsburg’s Ketcham Estate, the brand launched its first wine — a pinot noir — and since then has released a sauvignon blanc from Sonoma County, cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles and a rosé from Russian River.

“When I first came into this, I thought it was going to be a battle and that there would be a lot of people in the wine industry scoffing at it, but it has been just the opposite,” said Whitman.

Since launching its first vintage, Whitman has been continuously surprised by who is purchasing their wine, which he describes as a bell curve of older millennials with young families and 60-plus individuals with impressive cellars. For him, he sees this as validation that you don’t need a cork — or even a bottle — to enjoy quality wine.

“For anything other than wine that you want to age for several years in the cellar, buying wine in a bottle with a cork is kind of like buying an H1 Hummer and living in the suburbs,” he said. “It is a fantastic vessel for keeping wine for a long time and helping it grow and breathe in the bottle, but it is overkill for wine that doesn’t need that.”

Whitman says he sees lots of producers around him testing out the box format, and predicts that in the next few years, the market could boom in a similar way as canned wine. Yet, with less portability than single-serve cans, only predictions can be made about whether the trend will stick long-term.

“There is a lot of momentum, both on the consumer and producer side, and a lot of it has to do with the environmental issues and glass is becoming more of an issue,” said Whitman. “There are problems with bottles that boxes can solve.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

