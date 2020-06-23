Balloon makes hard landing in Napa; no injuries

A hot-air balloon made an unexpected landing at the water treatment plant in Napa early Tuesday, Napa police say, but there were no reported injuries.

Lt. Chase Haag said the pilot of the balloon, operated by Napa Valley Balloons, hit a rough patch of wind shortly after 8 a.m., forcing the craft to land hard. There were nine passengers aboard.

Despite early reports that there had been minor injures, Haag said none were reported to officers.

