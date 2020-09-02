Balloons Above The Valley request doesn't fly with Napa County

"We do not want to disturb people," Barbarick responded to such comments. "That's the last thing we want to do."

Napa County over the past year received eight complaints about Balloons Over the Valley. The group Professional Balloon Pilots Association of Napa County received 11 complaints and incident reports, for a total of 19.

Many of the complaints involved low-flying balloons, with one person who lives near a frequent landing site saying the balloons scare his child. Others said a low-flying balloon landed on Trower Avenue in the city of Napa.

Commissioners discussed allowing Balloons Over the Valley to have additional launch days phased in, with the additional days hinging on how many legitimate complains are filed over operations. But they couldn't decide how to investigate the complaints.

“In general, I am supportive of hot air balloons in the Napa Valley,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said. “I think it’s a good addition to the valley. I think the majority of people enjoy seeing them in the morning.”

Other commissioners agreed, but wanted another launch site. They noted that balloons have launched from the former Red Hen site between the city of Napa and Yountville, but that this rural site is zoned commercial.