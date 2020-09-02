Balloons Above The Valley request doesn't fly with Napa County

Balloons Above the Valley failed to win county approval for more hot air balloon launching days at a site amid the Napa Valley agricultural preserve between the city of Napa and Yountville.
A majority of the county Planning Commission on Wednesday balked at the location on two acres zoned for agriculture at 5360 Washington St. near Highway 29. These commissioners pointed to county policies to protect agriculture.
“This is a commercial use in an agricultural zone,” commission chairman Dave Whitmer said. “I feel strongly that is not an appropriate thing for us.”
County law allows hot air balloon launches in any zoning district with certain approvals. Balloons Above the Valley owner Robert Barbarick bought the two acres for this purpose and in 2019 received county Zoning Administrator approval for 50 launch days annually.
Going beyond 50 launch days annually requires Planning Commission approval. Barbarick submitted an application for launches throughout the year, though he said he expects to launch on 229 days.
"I personally love and enjoy the valley," Barbarick said. "It is my home and personal wonderland. To see the valley from above is spectacular. It has been a dream come true and a passion for me."
His and other hot air balloon businesses in Napa Valley serve 40,000 tourists annually from many parts of the world, he said. These visitors stay at local hotels and resorts and go to local wineries and restaurants.
Barbarick began his balloon business in 1977. Fifty launch days annually isn't enough for him to remain open, he told commissioners.
But Commissioner Joelle Gallagher didn't want to grant the right for additional launch days on agricultural land in perpetuity.
"We've turned it into a commercial parcel by default," she said.
Commissioners also heard from residents who said that hot air balloons fly too low over their homes and intrude on their privacy. The Federal Aviation Administration requires balloons between launching and landing to ascend to 500 feet to 1,000 feet, depending on the area, unless there are unforeseen weather conditions.
“They are as low as 100 feet – or at tree top levels – and we can see and hear the passengers clearly,” Morgan Morgan and Phil Lamoreaux wrote to the county. “They take photographs of our homes and persons – and who knows where those photos are posted?”
Since flying heights are an FAA rule, the county doesn’t enforce them, a county report said. Morgan and Lamoreaux didn’t buy that argument.
“If the county is permitting a use, then it should be responsible for how that use affects its taxpaying citizens,” they wrote.
Attorney Andrew Rauch addressed the commission on behalf of what he called a coalition of homeowners, business owners and farmers. He opposed the Balloons Over the Valley proposal.
"We do not want to disturb people," Barbarick responded to such comments. "That's the last thing we want to do."
Napa County over the past year received eight complaints about Balloons Over the Valley. The group Professional Balloon Pilots Association of Napa County received 11 complaints and incident reports, for a total of 19.
Many of the complaints involved low-flying balloons, with one person who lives near a frequent landing site saying the balloons scare his child. Others said a low-flying balloon landed on Trower Avenue in the city of Napa.
Commissioners discussed allowing Balloons Over the Valley to have additional launch days phased in, with the additional days hinging on how many legitimate complains are filed over operations. But they couldn't decide how to investigate the complaints.
“In general, I am supportive of hot air balloons in the Napa Valley,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said. “I think it’s a good addition to the valley. I think the majority of people enjoy seeing them in the morning.”
Other commissioners agreed, but wanted another launch site. They noted that balloons have launched from the former Red Hen site between the city of Napa and Yountville, but that this rural site is zoned commercial.
The commission voted 3-2 to deny the Balloons Over the Valley request. Commissioners Anne Cottrell, Gallagher and Whitmer voted for denial. Commissioners Mazotti and Megan Dameron still wanted to seek some type of compromise.
Barbarick after the meeting said he hadn't yet decided whether to appeal the commission's decision to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
The Board of Supervisors' 2006 decision to open agricultural zones to hot air balloon launches was controversial and drawn out. The county counsel at the time called it the "sausage ordinance," referring to an old saying that laws are like sausages and it's better not to see them being made.
The issue of low-flying balloons also came up in 2006.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
