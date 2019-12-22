What began as a high school’s uniform drive has grown over more than four decades into a Christmastime tradition in Napa – and resumed, in a new home, Sunday afternoon.
With trumpets, horns, trombones and tubas in hand, some 25 volunteers with the Napa Valley Brass Society turned the South Napa Marketplace into an impromptu concert platform. For two hours, brass players from teen years to golden years treated last-minute shoppers to a two-hour medley of favorite holiday tunes, from the sleigh bell-accented exuberance of “Jingle Bells” to the bass-laden gravity of “The Marie-Golde.”
Within minutes, shoppers and passers-by began to pause at the sight and sound of brass players assembled outside the Raley’s supermarket. Before long, more than 20 spectators stood or sat intently, some capturing video of the performance on their cellphones as a last-minute Christmas memento – and others greeting the conductor, Peter Altamura, almost like a familiar friend.
“You guys are great, I love it!” an older woman called out from a picnic table as the last notes of “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” ebbed. “Good to see you, Shirley,” Altamura called back, smiling.
Sunday’s Sounds of Christmas Brass performance was the 46th edition of a gathering that began in 1974, when Peter Altamura was a Napa High School junior playing French horn in a brass quintet. When the school band needed to raise money for new uniforms, “we decided to become street musicians in downtown Napa,” he recalled Sunday.
After playing school fundraising sets that December and the next by the clock tower of the then-new Dwight Murray Plaza, Altamura and his fellow musicians in 1976 turned their annual holiday performance into a fundraiser for the Napa Salvation Army, a role it has held ever since. (In recent years, a red Salvation Army collection kettle has been set up for spectators to contribute.)
In the decades since, as Altamura’s career has shifted from performing with the Napa Valley Symphony to running a physical therapy practice in Santa Rosa, the Brass Society concerts have been a constant every December – even as band members have moved their performances from the old downtown Mervyn’s store to the Napa Premium Outlets, Bel Aire Plaza and, starting this year, to the Marketplace shopping center on Soscol Avenue.
The joy of holiday music-making has become even more valuable in recent years to the 61-year-old Altamura in the wake of major personal loss.
“These last couple years have been very special for me and my family,” he said. “Two years ago we lost our home in Santa Rosa to the Tubbs Fire, and all the music I had collected for band over the years burned up. So I’ve worked hard to get it all together again, and it’s nice to have support of my fellow musicians and the folks in Napa.”
Among the performers for the brass society’s holiday concert were two Napa High School seniors making their first appearance, playing alongside some band mates old enough to be their grandparents.
“It’s fun, way different from the other things I do. Everyone comes together and sight-reads the pieces once,” said Luke Gallenkamp, a French horn player in the school’s marching, concert, jazz and lab bands. “It feels like I’m giving of my talents, and it feels good to give to the community.”
“It just encapsulates the Christmas spirit to me, being able to give people this beautiful music and make people smile,” added tuba player George Shikowitz of the Napa High marching band.
Among the spectators was Shirley Bush, who was pleased not only to see the brass society bring Christmas melodies back into town but to see the performance in a roomier venue than before. “It’s beautiful here and I hope they come here always, because I’ll come here every year,” she said.
Bush also had made a convert in Jackie Kaiser, a friend who was taking in the Napa performance for the first time.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “We’ve been to so many concerts (this season), and this is just the perfect way to end it.”