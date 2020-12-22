Bank of America closes branches in Napa County and elsewhere; no reason given

Multiple branches of Bank of America were closed with no apparent explanation as of Tuesday afternoon, including all four in the Napa Valley.
A directory on the Bank of America website listed two branches in Napa, as well as the outlets in American Canyon and St. Helena, as “temporarily closed” and referred account holders to the bank’s online services. Calls to the outlets on First and Trancas streets in Napa went to voicemail announcements confirming the closures.
Numerous Bank of America hubs around the Bay Area also were listed as closed, including in Vallejo, Fairfield, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Vacaville, Hercules, El Sobrante and San Rafael. Also apparently shuttered were banks in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and other cities in California and other states, according to the company website.
Several Bank of America customers called the Register to complain about the abrupt closures and the lack of an explanation. One person said she called the bank and was directed to a branch in Sonoma.
Messages were left Tuesday with Colleen Haggerty, a Bank of America spokesperson for the California region.
WATCH NOW: FDA AUTHORIZES SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE AFTER MODERNA REVIEW
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Register readers are sharing their recommendations for holiday light displays worth checking out in Napa Valley.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com