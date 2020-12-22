Bank of America closes branches in Napa County and elsewhere; no reason given

Multiple branches of Bank of America were closed with no apparent explanation as of Tuesday afternoon, including all four in the Napa Valley.

A directory on the Bank of America website listed two branches in Napa, as well as the outlets in American Canyon and St. Helena, as “temporarily closed” and referred account holders to the bank’s online services. Calls to the outlets on First and Trancas streets in Napa went to voicemail announcements confirming the closures.

Numerous Bank of America hubs around the Bay Area also were listed as closed, including in Vallejo, Fairfield, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Vacaville, Hercules, El Sobrante and San Rafael. Also apparently shuttered were banks in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and other cities in California and other states, according to the company website.

Several Bank of America customers called the Register to complain about the abrupt closures and the lack of an explanation. One person said she called the bank and was directed to a branch in Sonoma.

Messages were left Tuesday with Colleen Haggerty, a Bank of America spokesperson for the California region.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

