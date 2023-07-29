ST. HELENA — Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” topped the list of the 13 most challenged books in American libraries in 2022.

Those 13 books have something else in common too. You can borrow all of them from the St. Helena Public Library.

“We have something to offend everyone,” said Mariah McGuire, youth services librarian.

She said so with pride, at a time when book bans are surging in public and school libraries in conservative states like Florida and Texas, with challenges usually revolving around sexual content, race, or LGBTQ+ themes.

Some frequently challenged books seem to be quite popular among St. Helena readers, based on how often “The Bluest Eye,” Jesse Andrews’ “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” and Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Mist and Fury” are checked out.

The St. Helena library has a form patrons can fill out to challenge a book, but library director Chris Kreiden said that to her knowledge nobody has ever filed one.

Patrons have raised questions though. Kreiden recalled one patron who checked out an unrated foreign film on DVD and was taken aback by the sex. She expressed her concern but didn’t try to have the movie taken off the shelf.

One mother objected to a picture book her child checked out. She told librarian Cecilia Raffo that she didn’t think the book was appropriate for the library, but she didn’t file a formal challenge and the book stayed in circulation.

“We have parents who will check out a picture book and it will be about a blended family or a family with two moms or two dads, and they’ll come back offended that we didn’t label that as different content,” McGuire said. “Most libraries’ stance on that is we don’t label when you have a cis family in a book, so why would we label when we have an LGBTQ+ family in a book?”

Another couple stopped bringing their kids to the library last year because they objected to a Pride Month display in the children’s room.

McGuire said she’s seen parents prevent their teens from checking out books with LGBTQ+ characters.

“You see their faces fall,” McGuire said. “These teens are trying to identify somewhere and find some support or comfort through a fictional character. It’s hard for us, because I can’t go around that parent and say, ‘Absolutely, take it home, it’s fine with us.’”

If someone were to challenge a book (or any other library item), Kreiden would investigate and respond. Her decision could be appealed to the library board.

That hasn’t happened yet, but Raffo said she’s waiting, especially based on recent romance novels that show same-sex partners on the cover.

The library allows anyone of any age to check out any book, no questions asked. That policy is consistent with American Library Association’s 70-year-old Freedom to Read Statement.

“The expectation is that the child should know what they should and shouldn’t be bringing home,” Kreiden said. “So everyone is their own best judge.”

“We never want to be the library police and say what a child can and cannot check out,” McGuire said. “We leave that to the families.”

This summer McGuire has worked to promote the library’s Voices Collection, which highlights the perspectives of historically underrepresented groups, to teens via the summer reading program. She’s seen circulation rise accordingly.

“One year we had a patron who said there were too many rainbow flags for Pride Month, so they decided not to come back to the library for the rest of June,” Kreiden recalled. “Right after that complaint, a little girl came in and said, ‘Oh, look at all the rainbow flags!’

"She didn’t know the connotation behind them. She just liked rainbows.”

Most challenged books of 2023 1. "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe 2. "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson 3. "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison 4. "Flamer" by Mike Curato 5. (tie) "Looking for Alaska" by John Green 5. (tie) "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky 7. "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison 8. "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie 9. "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez 10. (tie) "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas 10. (tie) "Crank" by Ellen Hopkins 10. (tie) "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews 10. (tie) "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson Source: American Library Association

