PITTSBURG -- A Pittsburg resident grilling in his back yard is believed to have indirectly caused a two-alarm fire Saturday that damaged a house in south central Pittsburg, a county fire official said.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded about 12:23 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 200 block of El Dorado Drive. Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said an ember from a barbecue grill there drifted onto a tree, setting the tree on fire. In turn, an ember from the burning tree landed on the shake roof of a nearby house, Dutter said. The fire was quickly contained, she added.
The fact that Saturday was significantly cooler than the rest of the week may lull some people into complacency about the overall fire danger.
Even if the air is cool, she said, vegetation is dry and ready to ignite. "With the cooler day, maybe people aren't as cautious - aren't as careful - but the danger is still there," Dutter said.