Barrier surmounted for Napa County "backcountry" trail

A quest to open Dan’s Wild Ride hiking and biking trail through the mountainous backcountry east of the Napa Valley took a detour, but is back on track.

Dan’s Wild Ride will link Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey with the Pacific Union College forest at Angwin. This is a 4-mile gap-filler, combining with existing trails for a one-way journey reportedly topping 10 miles.

Most of the trail exists. Napa County's Regional Park and Open Space District general manager Chris Cahill said it could open to the public by year's end and will treat users to "big views."

“It’s an incredible landscape connection between the Pacific Union College forest — the big trees of Angwin — and Moore Creek Park, which is an oak woodlands, basically,” he said.

The Open Space District last August announced David and Kimberly Phinney donated a key easement. Dan's Wild Ride looked like it would soon join the official list of county public trails.

Last September, the district's board of directors was set to approve the environmental document and park plan needed for the trail. But the item got delayed on the day of the meeting.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection notified the district that a short section of Dan’s Wild Ride crossed into Las Posadas State Forest. The family that donated the property in 1930 had stipulated that no recreation uses can happen in Las Posadas.

Dan’s Wild Ride missed the Las Posadas property, the Open Space District replied, pointing out that the trail was on the opposite side of an old fence. The state remained unconvinced.

Doing the boundary study to settle the matter would have cost tens of thousands of dollars, Cahill said. The decades-old boundary description ran along the lines of “from the large oak tree go 10 chains to the bay tree” — old landmarks that might no longer exist, he added.

“It’s a huge undertaking to sort out where the line actually is,” he said.

Instead, the Redwood Trails Alliance will build a new, 1,000-foot section of Dan’s Wild Ride that indubitably misses Las Posadas. The Land Trust of Napa County is letting the trail pass over its Okin Preserve.

With that decided, the Open Space District board on Monday passed the environmental negative declaration and park plan. Next, the district will ask the county for a use permit.

Local hiking and mountain bicycling enthusiasts starting in 2016 helped piece together and build necessary segments for Dan's Wild Ride. Among them were Doug Cutting of St. Helena and local banker Corey Dahline, with financial help from winemaker Joel Gott and Gary Erickson of Clif Bar fame.

Dan’s Wild Ride is named after Dan Smith, Dahline’s late banking partner.

Cutting last summer told the Napa Valley Register that the middle section is a ribbon of trail with no roads or cars in sight. It invokes the feeling of being in the middle of the Yukon or other wild places away from civilization.

Cool redwood forests with ferns give way to a hot summer landscape with brush and manzanita.

“This is a real backcountry trail,” Cutting said.

Dan’s Wild Ride fits in with an effort among local outdoor enthusiasts begun in 1976 to create the Napa Crest Trail. They originally envisioned a 200-mile trail system with campsites running along the mountains framing Napa Valley.

That dream has fallen dramatically short. Today, the county has trails in such places as Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Moore Creek Park and Skyline Wilderness Park, but no trail system linking these areas.

Dan's Wild Ride will be a connecting piece.