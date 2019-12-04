Mike Basayne, financial consultant with Napa Valley College and America’s Small Business Development Centers, has filed to run for Napa County treasurer-tax collector in the March election.
Also running for the position is Bob Minahen, Napa County’s assistant auditor-controller.
In his announcement, Basayne said he has held banking and financial positions for over 30 years, 20 of those in senior management, including work for a national business consulting firm and registered investment advisory.
Basayne served as both a Napa city and Napa County planning commissioner for 12 years prior to his current position as chairman of the Napa County Tax Appeals Board.
The treasurer-tax collector position is being vacated by James Hudak, who was appointed on an interim basis following the retirement of former Treasurer-Tax Collector Tammy Frasier.
Basayne announced a partial list of his endorsers, including Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, Supervisor Ryan Gregory, Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, former Napa Mayor Ed Henderson and Napa Councilmember Liz Alessio.
“I’ve been an active member in this community for over three decades, and I care about protecting and improving our County’s financial health. I’m running for this position because the County, to keep pace with the times, must evaluate new and innovative ways to provide a reasonable yield from its investments, while maintaining safety, liquidity, and legal compliance," Basayne said.
He pledged "to provide the best level of customer service with integrity and transparency."
Basayne grew up in San Francisco and Tiburon, and moved to Napa as a banker. He lives in northern Napa with his wife, Royce Ann. They have five adult sons: Tim, Ryan, Brett, Gabe and Andrew.
Basayne graduated from University of California, Berkeley and received a certification in Banking and Finance from the University of Washington, Pacific Coast Banking School, which prepares senior financial managers to run banking institutions. He is also a graduate of Saint Mary’s College where he received his MBA in Business Management.
Basayne previously served on the Airport Land Use Commission, the Watershed Information & Conservation Council and the Airport Advisory Commission.
He is immediate past president of Napa Sunrise Rotary. He has served on the non-profit boards of Leadership Napa Valley, Optimist Youth Basketball, Junior Achievement, the Volunteer Center, Napa Valley Wine Auction, and the Boy Scouts of America.