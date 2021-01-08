Battered by COVID restrictions, Napa's ABC cafe is shuttered

“I was very, very lucky” to make such a place, she said.

Kim Stevenson of Napa worked at ABC for 20 years. The closure hurts, she said. ABC Bakery was a special place.

For one thing, “It’s really great to be proud of the product you sell,” said Stevenson during a phone interview. “The food there is great.” The regulars and longtime employees “were like a little family.”

Over the years Stevenson saw how the business, and Napa, changed.

The number of customers, both locals and visitors, has grown, she said. The use of laptops and cell phones took off. Food trends, like Atkins and gluten-free foods, have come and gone, “but everybody loves pancakes still,” she said.

This is the first time in many years that Stevenson has had this much time off from work.

“It’s good days and bad days,” she said. “It’s a little surreal,” to be honest, she said. “I just can’t wait for things to get a little bit back to normal. I’m a creature of habit and routine. It’s important for me.”

But if a new owner comes forward, “It also could be an exciting time for ABC,” as well as a chance for former staff to work at the café again.