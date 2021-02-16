Battle between Napa Valley Expo and model train group no longer an eviction case, judge rules

A California appeals court has handed a tactical setback to the model train club that for more than three years has battled the Napa Valley Expo to keep its elaborate miniature railroad exhibition at the downtown fairground, the group’s home base for more than half a century.
Judge Mark B. Simons of the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled last month that the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society can no longer claim to be staving off eviction by the state-operated Expo, despite the fair authority’s termination of the group’s lease at the end of 2017.
In a Jan. 20 decision, Simons ruled that an abortive reconciliation in July 2018 – when the model train society paid one month’s rent to the Expo before refusing further payments at a much higher rate than before – renders meaningless its push to reverse the fairground’s eviction of the club the year before.
Without ruling on the lease dispute itself, Simons returned the case to Napa County Superior Court, where the miniature train group had unsuccessfully sought to revive its old lease of $180 a month on the grounds that its expulsion was an Expo gambit to illegally kick-start a master plan to overhaul its fairground without a state-required environmental study. The decision also reverses a Napa judge’s 2019 ruling that denied the railroad society’s petition to overturn the eviction.
“A reversal with directions to dismiss the action as moot ‘clears the path for future re-litigation of the issues,’ preserving the rights of all parties and prejudicing none,” wrote Simons in the 13-page ruling.
The conflict arose in July 2017 after the Expo’s state-appointed board of directors voted not to renew its lease with the model train society, which has built and displayed a 1/87-scale diorama of Northern California trains and towns inside two Quonset huts at the fairground since 1970. The nonprofit train group was told to vacate its quarters by year’s end.
A draft master plan to modernize the 32-acre fairground envisions replacing the railroad building with a covered pavilion and parking lot, which would become a new home for the Junior Livestock Auction during the annual Town & Country Fair.
The rail group sued the Expo to force the lease to continue, arguing that ending the lease was a step toward new construction and required a site study under the California Environmental Quality Act. But in September 2019, Napa Superior Judge Victoria Wood denied the petition, saying the Expo’s master plan remains only a draft and that no construction has been approved or begun.
In her ruling, Wood said the need for a decade or more to perform environmental studies on multiple buildings projects at the Expo would make any quick action unlikely – and added that the model train group’s withholding of rent alone justified the fairground ending the lease.
The appeals court’s ruling, however, relied on a new lease the Expo tried to work out with the railroad society – a month-to-month agreement that initially charged the group $1,000, up from the previous $180. The train group made the first of the higher payments in August 2018, but balked when the Expo then raised its rate to $2,000 and has not paid any rent since, according to Napa court records.
But the fact that fairground officials did offer the rail group a continued place for their train exhibit – albeit at a far higher rent – wipes away the society’s claim to be fighting against eviction, according to Simons of the appellate court.
“Although we understand the (rail) society to dispute the validity of the 2018 rent increases, the society does not explain how the 2017 lease termination has any continued legal effect or what practical effect an order requiring the Expo to formally rescind the 2017 termination could have, given that the Expo no longer relies on it,” wrote Simons.
During the court battle, railroad enthusiasts closed their Expo exhibit in June 2018 only to reopen it after three months, and continued to hold meetings and open houses before the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of most fairground events in March 2020.
With the cancellation of the Town & Country Fair and the BottleRock music festival, only a few socially distanced events have taken place at the Expo since, including an online livestock auction with drive-through animal delivery to maintain social distancing.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com