Battle between Napa Valley Expo and model train group no longer an eviction case, judge rules

The appeals court’s ruling, however, relied on a new lease the Expo tried to work out with the railroad society – a month-to-month agreement that initially charged the group $1,000, up from the previous $180. The train group made the first of the higher payments in August 2018, but balked when the Expo then raised its rate to $2,000 and has not paid any rent since, according to Napa court records.

But the fact that fairground officials did offer the rail group a continued place for their train exhibit – albeit at a far higher rent – wipes away the society’s claim to be fighting against eviction, according to Simons of the appellate court.

“Although we understand the (rail) society to dispute the validity of the 2018 rent increases, the society does not explain how the 2017 lease termination has any continued legal effect or what practical effect an order requiring the Expo to formally rescind the 2017 termination could have, given that the Expo no longer relies on it,” wrote Simons.

During the court battle, railroad enthusiasts closed their Expo exhibit in June 2018 only to reopen it after three months, and continued to hold meetings and open houses before the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of most fairground events in March 2020.