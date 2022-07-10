 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Battle of beers benefits Napa County education programs

Brewers showed off their work in a contest designed to highlight the best in Northern California beer – while also helping to fund music and career programs in local schools.

The Napa Valley Education Foundation presented its 10th annual Napa Valley Beer Battle and BBQ Sunday in St. Helena. Spectators at the Tre Posti event center on Main Street sampled brews from eight beer makers across the Bay Area, voting for their favorites while enjoying barbecue and live music and bidding on auction prizes that will benefit music, career readiness and other programs for Napa County students.

Prizes at the Beer Battle’s live auction, as well as a virtual action that started Thursday, ranged from restaurant trips and wine tastings to stays in a Lake Tahoe cabin or a penthouse condominium on the Big Island of Hawaii.

After going on hiatus like numerous other public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beer Battle and BBQ resumed for the first time since the education foundation merged with NapaLearns in 2021, expanding the nonprofit’s reach beyond the Napa Valley Unified School District to public schools countywide.

That merger inspired organizers’ decision to move the fundraiser Upvalley from its previous venues in Napa, according to the event’s promoter Lisa Augustine. “It was important for us to show our commitment to the entire county,” she said last week.

Proceeds from the Beer Battle and its auctions will fund a range of services and programs for local students and faculty, including free or reduced-price musical instruments, a wellness program to connect children to services, summer internship and career readiness programs, and innovation grants to teachers.

