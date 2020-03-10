‘Battle of the Valley’ charity basketball game to feature Napa VIPs

Elected officials and employees from Napa County as well as the cities of Napa and American Canyon will hit the hardwood in the sixth annual Battle of the Valley charity basketball tournament on Thursday, March 26.

Tip-off time will be 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 1515 Pueblo Ave., in Napa. Suggested donations are $10 per person, and children are admitted free.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley.

Advance tickets are on sale at the following locations: County Executive Office, third floor, 1195 Third St., Napa; Napa Clerk’s Office, 955 School St., Napa; American Canyon Parks and Recreation, 100 Benton Way, American Canyon, and Boys & Girls Club, 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa.

Tickets will also be sold at the door before the game.

