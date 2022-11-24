Bay Area air district issues first Winter Spare the Air Alert for Friday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing the winter season's first Spare the Air Alert for Friday, calling on people in Napa County and elsewhere in the region to abstain from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel in fireplaces or outdoors.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Though a raging fire in the fireplace can make for a cozy holiday weekend, the smoke from them can cause unhealthy air quality, the air district said. High pressure over Northern California will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level. Offshore winds may also transport air pollution from the Central Valley into the Bay Area.
But burning fuels on a Spare the Air day is not just discouraged, it's also illegal, though people who rely on wood stoves or fireplaces as their only source of heat are permitted use them. However, such households must use Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled devices that are registered with the air district. Open-hearth fireplaces no longer qualify for exemptions, district officials said.
"Residents can help protect the respiratory health of their families and communities by refraining from wood burning — the number one source of wintertime air pollution in the Bay Area," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the air quality district.
In San Francisco, the National Park Service has also prohibited recreational beach fires at Ocean Beach and in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area through the end of February.
Those found violating Spare the Air orders will be asked to take a wood smoke awareness course; those who do not partake in that education will be given a $100 ticket. People with second violations are subject to a $500 ticket, with the ticket amount increasing for any further violations.
Carbon dioxide is light and invisible, but the amount put in the air by the world's nations through the burning of coal, oil and gas and the making of cement adds up to massive numbers. Since 1959, the world has spewed 1.55 trillion tons (1.41 trillion metric tons) of carbon dioxide, according to Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists who track emissions and publish in peer review scientific journals. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe's carbon dioxide emissions and more than twice as much carbon pollution as the United States which was the next highest emitter at 13.5%, scientists calculated. The European Union, when lumped together, comes in third at 7.5% followed by India's 7%. There are a few important caveats to understanding who is responsible for global emissions. The first is the amount of carbon emitted per person. "The developing countries, India and China, even though they're emitting a lot, they have very big population," said John Miller, meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "So on a per capita basis, their emissions aren't quite as large as they would seem." Scientists say historic emissions also must be taken into consideration
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Latto arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop album for "Red (Taylor's Version)" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cardi B, left, and GloRilla perform "Tomorrow 2" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ethan Torchio, from left, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin pose in the press room with the award for favorite rock song for "Beggin'" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball back on a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Patterson scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
APTOPIX—Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) dives to make an interception on a pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright
A dog walks on the dry cracked bed of the Coña Coña lagoon, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Two lagoons, Coña Coña and Alalay, are at a critical level due to the lack of rain, the accumulation of organic matter and evaporation amid increasing temperatures. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
Australia's players celebrate with the trophy after winning during the Rugby League World Cup final match between Australia and Samoa at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Australia's players celebrate with the trophy after winning during the Women's Rugby League World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A participant eyes the camera during the annual Gay Pride parade in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis at a vigil for the victims of the Saturday night Club Q shooting at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seals was performing when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub, killing at least several people and injuring multiple others. Lewis was also at the nightclub. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Leia-jhene Seals, left, hugs Carter Rodriguez outside All Souls Unitarian Church before a vigil for the victims of an overnight fatal shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Denver Broncos staff members and fans observe a moment of silence for victims of an attack in a Colorado Springs, Colo., gay nightclub late Saturday before an NFL football game between the Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Delegates rest during a break in a closing plenary session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates with teammate quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Connecticut center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks a shot by Delaware State guard Ricky Deadwyler III (25) as Connecticut guard Joey Calcaterra (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
Soldiers guard an entrance to the Inca jail where eight inmates were killed during a prison riot, according to Police Commander Victor Herrera, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin embraces Santa Claus after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key, right, celebrates with quarterback Zach Gibson (15) after the team upset North Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward
A tram crosses the river Main on a bridge with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Illinois' Dain Dainja, top, dives over Virginia's Armaan Franklin, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman sits in the end zone as Indiana celebrates the win after the second overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Ireland's Jimmy O'Brien is tackled by Australia's Andrew Kellaway during the rugby union international between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Britain's Joe Salisbury and United States' Rajeev Ram, right, celebrate after defeating Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in their doubles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in the singles final tennis match to win the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the first set against Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Emily Chan, front, and Spencer Akira Howe of the U.S. perform in the pairs' free program in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Hiro Komae
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) runs past New York Jets punter Braden Mann, left, on his punt return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 10-3.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
National servicemen lineup to cast their votes next to a poster showing presidential candidates at a polling station in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Kazakhstan's president appears certain to win a new term against little-known challengers in a snap election on Sunday. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who faced a bloody outburst of unrest early this year and then moved to marginalize some of the Central Asian country's longtime powerful figures. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Vladimir Tretyakov
A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot at a polling station in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Kazakhstan's president appears certain to win a new term against little-known challengers in a snap election on Sunday. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who faced a bloody outburst of unrest early this year and then moved to marginalize some of the Central Asian country's longtime powerful figures. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Vladimir Tretyakov
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31) dives in for a touchdown against Detroit Lions linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, poses with the Rolex Player of the Year trophy, left, the Vare trophy, center, and the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship trophy, right, after the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ MAST
Sebastian Murphy, of Viagra Boys, performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
Iteoluwa Olukanmi, left, and Success John Nzoribe, right, wearing outfit made from recycled bottles, receive makeup back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Jalokun Nifemi, left, wearing an outfit made from newspapers, Okpala Crystal, Center, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bags and Nathaniel Edegwa, right, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic spoons, wait back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Model Obum Daniel Amarachukwu wears an outfit made from recycled palm front walk the runway during a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball away during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
The fan zone at the Doha Corniche is awaiting soccer fans on the day before the start of the Soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Royal guards patrol on camels near the Qatar Parliament on the day before the start of the Soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Residents gathering at an aid distribution point receive supplies in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Residents plug in mobile phones and power banks at a charging point in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets and other artillery on the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Ukrainian forces. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Libkos
Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) is unable to catch a pass intended for California wide receiver Monroe Young (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offers the traditional Thai greetings gesture as addresses a press conference during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams, left, and football coach Tony Elliott wipe tears from their eyes during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Southern California running back Darwin Barlow, right, fends off UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Disabled dancers perform in the contemporary production Ubuntu, at the Teresa Carreno Theater in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov 18, 2022. Dancers take part in the annual winter show organized by the Ubuntu company, that promotes the event as an inclusive dance show that focuses on dancers’ abilities to express themselves, instead of their physical challenges (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts as referee Scott Walker signals touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
The mascot of the Qatar World Cup is displayed during the opening ceremony, prior to the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A fireworks display is seen outside Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, during a ceremony prior to a World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha inspect the honor guard, during a meeting at the government house, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Athit Perawongmetha/Pool Photo via AP)
Athit Perawongmetha
Teams line up before the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
Teammates embrace Ecuador's Enner Valencia after he scored his side's second goal against Qatar during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Fans watch the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the fan zone in Doha, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
View of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony before the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Ecuador's team players celebrate after Enner Valencia scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
People watch in a giant screen at the fan zone the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador being played at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Fans watch the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
Players of Ecuador celebrate after Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored their side's opening goal against Qatar during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, right, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Fans watch fireworks after the World Cup inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Fans watch the opening ceremony for the World Cup, prior to the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Fans react while watching the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at a fan zone in Doha, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are married on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
People dance in a wooden boat at the Corniche sea promenade, two days ahead of the World Cup kick off, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.