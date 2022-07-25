 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Wednesday due to Yosemite wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO — Drifting smoke from the massive Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park will bring hazy skies to the Bay Area over the next few days, prompting air district officials to extend an air quality advisory through Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Oak Fire had charred 16,791 acres in Mariposa County and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire. More than 2,500 fire personnel are fighting the blaze, which was reported on Friday afternoon and exploded in size over the weekend.

Winds are pushing smoke from the wildfire to the Bay Area, but it's expected to stay aloft and only higher elevations may experience the smell of smoke. An air quality advisory issued for Monday has been extended through Wednesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality is forecast to be good to moderate for the region, and pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.

A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect, the air district said.

— Bay City News Service 

