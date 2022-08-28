 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Area air quality advisory for wildfire smoke extended into Monday

Smoke from wildfires in Southern Oregon and Northern California is likely to impact the Bay Area and worsen air quality levels in the region, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned in an air quality advisory that extends through Monday.

Though smoky, hazy skies may be present, the air district said pollution level will not go past the national 24-hour standard, and there is not a Spare the Air Alert in effect.

If the smell of smoke is present, the air district reminds residents to stay inside with window and doors closed, and to recirculate air conditioning units in their homes and vehicles.

Napa City Council votes to hold election with two uncontested seats
Napa City Council votes to hold election with two uncontested seats

  • Edward Booth
Napa City Council incumbents Mary Luros and Liz Alessio are unopposed in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, but the council voted Tuesday to hold the election anyway.

State awards $1.2 million to help with Napa's Suscol Headwaters Park
State awards $1.2 million to help with Napa's Suscol Headwaters Park

  • Barry Eberling
South Napa County hiking fans have just hit the jackpot, though the payoff is a few years away.

This is only a drill: St. Helena first responders, school officials stage active shooter drill
This is only a drill: St. Helena first responders, school officials stage active shooter drill

  • Jesse Duarte
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, paramedics and school officials staged an active shooter drill Saturday at RLS Middle School.

Main Street Reunion Car Show returns with aplomb to Napa after two-year pause
Main Street Reunion Car Show returns with aplomb to Napa after two-year pause

  • Edward Booth
Car lovers were happy to see the return of the Main Street Reunion Car Show in downtown Napa, which brought a wide assortment of hundreds of classic cars to the area.

Napa's Kastner Honda gets new owner
Napa's Kastner Honda gets new owner

  • Jennifer Huffman
Napa's Kastner Honda has a new owner, but the name remains the same. 

No harm no fowl: Napa chicken and duck form fast friendship
No harm no fowl: Napa chicken and duck form fast friendship

  • Jennifer Huffman
This Napa chicken and duck have formed a fast friendship, and are often seen traveling as a pair. Meet Gerald and Princess of Fuller Park. 

Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in Napa County
Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in Napa County

  • REGISTER STAFF
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from a May injury crash near Oakville.

Napa County sees renewed focus on fish barrier removals
Napa County sees renewed focus on fish barrier removals

  • Barry Eberling
Two Napa County groups are pushing to help steelhead trout by removing creek barriers to spawning grounds.

Napa Pipe housing starts to take shape
Napa Pipe housing starts to take shape

  • Jennifer Huffman
New homes are coming to Napa Pipe. Take a look here. 

Napa County to spend $3.9 million to aid child care
Napa County to spend $3.9 million to aid child care

  • Barry Eberling
Child care is hard to find in Napa County. The county wants to spend $3.9 million to help improve the situation.

