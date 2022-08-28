Bay Area air quality advisory for wildfire smoke extended into Monday

Smoke from wildfires in Southern Oregon and Northern California is likely to impact the Bay Area and worsen air quality levels in the region, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned in an air quality advisory that extends through Monday.
Though smoky, hazy skies may be present, the air district said pollution level will not go past the national 24-hour standard, and there is not a Spare the Air Alert in effect.
If the smell of smoke is present, the air district reminds residents to stay inside with window and doors closed, and to recirculate air conditioning units in their homes and vehicles.
