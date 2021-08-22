Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Monday due to wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory has been issued for Monday as wildfire smoke continues to drift through the region.
The smoke is expected to stay aloft and bring hazy skies, but air quality at ground level will be in the good to moderate range, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.
Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and a Spare the Air Alert won't be in effect.
The air district is closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from wildfires.
When the smell of smoke is present, residents should avoid exposure and stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides, if temperatures allow.
The air district recommends that people affected by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing for people who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.
Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure, the air district said.
More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.
Smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
