The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Friday because of wildfire smoke from fires elsewhere in Northern California.
The air district says Bay Area residents may see smoky or hazy skies or smell smoke, but the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.
The smoke is from the Smith River Complex fire near the California-Oregon border and other fires in Northern California, according to the district.
Air quality advisories were also issued for Sunday through Wednesday this week. Anyone who smells smoke is recommended to stay inside with windows and doors closed and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside, air district officials said.
People can check the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting
http://baaqmd.gov/highs.
After the devastating fires in Lahaina, there is an unusual moment of silence on Maui. It's a needed pause for some, but too quiet for others. As the extent of the devastation in Lahaina became clear, there was an even clearer call for tourists to stay away from Maui.Actor Jason Momoa took to social media telling his followers, "do not travel to Maui." many listened. The Hawaii Tourism Authority says more than 46,000 people flew out of Kahului airport in the immediate days after the fire.Many on other parts of the island worry what will happen without the engine of tourism driving the local economy. State data shows about 1 in 5 of Maui county jobs are related to tourism. Tourists spent $5.7 billion in Maui last year.On a desolate Kaanapali Beach, empty shops and unused rental cars remind these Hawaiians of another event they were just starting to recover from. Almost everyone Scripps News talked with has a loved one either displaced, still missing or worse. And while people here mourn what happened, many know their future depends on visitors spending money.SEE MORE: President Biden tours damage in Maui, promises support for rebuildingLocals who want tourists to return to Maui say there's a way to be here respectfully, something many feel has been ignored by some visitors, like of tourists snorkeling in the same waters people used to try to escape the flames. In addition to respect, nobody wants to see resources like hotel rooms taken away from locals who need them."Right now we are in a period of mourning, and all of the resources need to be brought to bear to help the people of Lahaina, and upcountry Maui," said Rep. Mazie Hirono.The governor addressed the world during President Biden's visit Monday, saying nobody can travel to West Maui at this time."But all of the other areas of Maui, friends and the rest of Hawaii are safe. They're open, they're available. The mystique and love here. The aloha is here for you. And the reason I say that is because when you come you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now," said Hirono.There are other ways to help too."I met some tourists from Germany and Austria and other places who are spending their last few days on Maui volunteering at the center," said Hirono.
Scripps News
Photos: A week after Maui wildfire, islanders survey aftermath and look ahead to recovery
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)
Zeke Kalua
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)
Alan Dickar
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)
Matthew Thayer
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities is left on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a stubborn blaze. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A burnt coconut tree is seen, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Ah Hees were there because they were looking for her husband's brother. Their own home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
An owl sits in a burnt tree, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
In this photo released by the County of Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials view the fire damaged Banyan Court in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (County of Maui via AP)
HOGP
Burnt boats sit in waters off of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A banyan tree rises among the Wildfire wreckage, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. For 150 years, the colossal tree shaded community events, including art fairs. It shaded townsfolk and tourists alike from the Hawaiian sun, befitting for a place once called "Lele," the Hawaiian word for "relentless sun." Like the town itself, its very survival is now in question, its limbs scorched by a devastating fire that has wiped away generations of history. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Women hug after digging through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A member of the search and rescue team walks with her cadaver dog near Front Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
People walk along Main Street past wildfire damage on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A boy rides along Main Street past wildfire damage on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A burnt statue sits amid the rubble of a home, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A man and dog ride along Main Street past wildfire damage, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Melted beer bottles are shown in the back of a burnt out truck following the wildfires Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat. Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Thomas Leonard lies on an air mattress at an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium after his Lahaina apartment burned down, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
JP Mayoga, right, a chef at the Westin Maui, Kaanapali, and his wife, Makalea Ahhee, hug on their balcony at the hotel and resort, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, near Lahaina, Hawaii. About 200 employees are living there with their families. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Sydney Carney walks through her home, which was destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
