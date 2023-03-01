The seventh Bookmark Napa Valley fundraising event, which raises money for the St. Helena Public Library, proceeded on Sunday, with over 100 attendees showing up to hear from three nationally-acclaimed writers about writing and research strategies.

The event — which also included a silent auction, wine, and a dinner — raised over $65,000 to support library programs and services, according to a press release from the St. Helena Public Library Friends and Foundation, a nonprofit that works to fundraise and advocate for the St. Helena library.

“I am extremely proud of our Board and our library staff who made this event a success”, foundation board President Carol Gruetzner said when closing her opening speech at the event, according to a news release.

The writers this year included Gail Tsukiyama, Caitlin Rother and Vanessa Hua. They were interviewed at the event, one after one, by NBC Los Angeles news anchor and reporter Carolyn Johnson, according to Ben Hill, executive director of the Friends & Foundation.

Hill noted that the authors are regionally located, from the Bay Area and California, which he thought likely helped with attendance. Johnson also “really did her homework” for the interviews, he said; she asked questions that showed familiarity with the writers’ work.

“She wasn’t just asking generic questions, she was kind of honing in on their writing process: How do they get inspired, how do they make a daily, weekly schedule and stick to it and not get distracted.” Hill said.

Hill also noted that each of the writes were present early on, during the reception, and they stuck around after the interviews to talk with attendees.

“They were there to sign books, they were autographing books for people who are fans,” Hill said. “So the audience actually got a chance to talk personally with each one of them.

Next year’s event is planned to occur on Jan. 28, according to Hill.

