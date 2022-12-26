Bay Area bracing for heavy rain

The Bay Area is bracing for a storm arriving Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of flooding in some locations where rivers and creeks could rise over their banks.

A flood watch starts Monday night for the North Bay, downtown San Francisco and Santa Cruz mountains and northern Monterey Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday morning, excessive runoff could bring flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and to low-lying areas, the weather service said in an advisory.

In addition, a wind advisory was issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for North Bay coastal areas and mountains, and for San Francisco, Peninsula communities, East Bay hills, and the Santa Cruz mountains.

The weather service also warned of hazardous beach conditions and issued a high surf advisory for the entire Bay Area coastline, Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Gale warnings are also in effect for coastal waters and bays starting on Monday night.