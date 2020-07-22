Bay Area census count outpacing state, national response rates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bay Area continues to trend ahead of state and national self-response numbers for the 2020 U.S. Census with just three weeks to go before enumerators are scheduled to fan out in search of people who have yet to fill out the forms.

On Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau will send thousands of enumerators hired from local communities into every corner of the country as part of its Nonresponse Follow-up Operation.

These "door knockers" will visit households that have yet to complete the census questionnaire in order to help ensure that as many people as possible are included in the decennial effort to count every single person living in the United States.

So far, it appears as if the enumerators' jobs will be a bit easier in the Bay Area, which as of Sunday had a 69.2 percent self-response rate, compared to the state's 63.4 percent rate and the national rate of 62.2 percent.

"It feels like mile 35 of a marathon that has turned into an ultra-marathon," said Stephanie Kim, the census lead for United Way Bay Area, one of the state's partners in its massive $187.2 million census awareness campaign.